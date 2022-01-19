LRD recruitment scam: Rajkot police team sent to Delhi as two accused get 3-day police remand

Days after police arrested two accused in Rajkot who are allegedly involved in a racket of fake postings in Police Sub Inspector (PSI) and Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) constable recruitments, the duo was sent to three-day police remand on Tuesday.

A team of Rajkot Police has also been sent to New Delhi after investigations revealed the involvement of the accused based in the national capital in this racket.

According to police, Krishna Bhardva (32) from Junagadh and Jainish Parsana (25) from Jamnagar were arrested on Sunday as part of a gang that allegedly took Rs 15 lakh 12 aspirants by promising them PSI and LRD postings without appearing for the written and physical tests.

None of the aspirants received any posting after which police booked both Bhardva and Parsana for fraud and criminal breach of trust in an FIR lodged at Gandhigram police station in Rajkot city.

“A court in Rajkot has given the police three-day remand of both the accused,” said a senior police officer.

“Probe has revealed that the accused were in touch with persons in New Delhi and money was also transferred through Hawala source. Therefore one team has been sent to Delhi for further investigation,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the accused Krishna has been booked in another FIR for doing committing a fraud of Rs 4.76 lakh against a city based jeweller by promising him high returns,” the officer added.