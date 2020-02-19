LRD recruitment row: Gujarat govt reiterates more seats, changed cut-off before HC

The Home Depart-ment’s GR of September, 2014 had implemented the provision for 33 percent reservation for women in government posts. The Home Depart-ment’s GR of September, 2014 had implemented the provision for 33 percent reservation for women in government posts.

Reiterating the state government’s stance on Sunday to set aside the contentious government resolution (GR) — dated August 1, 2018 — for the recruitment of women Lok Rakshak Dal, the advocate general submitted a statement to the same effect at the Gujarat High Court (HC) on Tuesday, on behalf of the state government.

The statement said that since the recruitment for the cadre of police constables (armed and unarmed) was to be made in accordance with the provisions of the Gujarat Police Act, 1951 — read with the Police Constable Class-III (Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 2016 and the GR of the Home Department of September 2014 — the controversial GR will not be operated upon for the said recruitment process. The Home Depart-ment’s GR of September, 2014 had implemented the provision for 33 percent reservation for women in government posts.

The statement before Justice Biren Vaishnav also stated that the “state government as a special case, will fix the cut off marks to 50% i.e. 62.5 marks out of 125 marks for all categories of women candidates to give maximum representation to women candidates in all categories.”

An additional 2,485 posts, too, will be created for the recruitment — which is likely to be over within three weeks — whereby all petitioners are likely to be accommodated, submitted Advocate General Kamal Trivedi. The statement, filed in response to two petitions moved by 169 petitioners from the reserved category, had sought that the August, 2018 GR be modified to allow women from reserved communities to also compete in the open category.

Meanwhile, 254 women from unreserved categories, too, have moved a petition seeking that the HC direct the state government to not interfere, make any changes or carry out any amendment in the 2018 GR. This petition is expected to be heard on Wednesday.

In a press release, state Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja extended his support to the decision and hailed it as a significant one so as to benefit women candidates of all categories — reserved and unreserved. He stressed that the state government is mindful of the reservation policy and is committed to providing reservation as per constitutional provisions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.