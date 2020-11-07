Gujarat: LRD male aspirants submit memos, seek ‘permission to die’

It was in 1975 that the first Gujarat Police manual was introduced to assist police personnel in furtherance of their duty. (Representational)

Several male aspirants for the Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD), an arm of the Gujarat Police, have began to submit memorandums to district collectors across the state Friday seeking permission to exercise their ‘right to die’ after they were allegedly stopped from holding peaceful protests in connection with their demand for supernumerary posts for men in the recruitment process.

The LRD male job aspirants have been protesting after the Gujarat government, in February, announced more than 2,000 supernumerary posts for women in LRD recruitment. Male aspirants are also demanding a similar number of supernumerary posts.

On Friday, an aspirant from Banaskantha district, Suresh Gehlot, said, “We have submitted a memorandum to the district collector in Banaskantha Friday. We are seeking permission to die since the state government has not been allowing us to peacefully protest for our right.”

Gehlot said while the Chief Minister has been “making statements that there is no agitation related to the government recruitment process in the state. (However), if we assemble for protests, the government is misusing the police force and slapping criminal charges on us. In such a situation, we are not left with any other option to make our voice heard than to seek permission to die”.

Rajan Thakkar, an aspirant from Ahmedabad, said, “The government is not allowing us to pro-test by detaining us but also imposing serious criminal charges against some candidates that may prevent them from getting government jobs in future as well. Therefore, we have submitted this memorandum (seeking permission to die).”

According to the agitators, the supernumerary posts for men in LRD recruitment was necessary to ensure gender equality and create a balance of 33 per cent female and 67 per cent male candidates in government jobs. As per a 2014 General Resolution, the state government has to maintain the ratio — 33 per cent female and 67 per cent male — of candidates in any government recruitment.

