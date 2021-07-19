LRD jawan held for ‘sexual harassment’ of woman

According to police, he sexually harassed the teacher who had arrived at the school premises for her duty as an invigilator.

Police have arrested a Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) jawan for allegedly sexually harassing a 42-year-old woman at a government examination centre in Krishnanagar of Ahmedabad.

According to police, the accused Mahipatsinh Gohil, an LRD jawan, was detained on Saturday outside a government school where the accused staff was deployed on an exam duty. According to police, he sexually harassed the teacher who had arrived at the school premises for her duty as an invigilator.

“After the examination was over, I reached the parking lot of school to get my scooty when the man tried to touch me inappropriately. I raised an alarm and my colleagues detained him,” said the woman in her complaint.