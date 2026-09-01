12.6-tonne LPG tanker overturns on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; gas transfer underway

A 12.6-tonne LPG tanker of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday, disrupting traffic on the Vadodara-Bharuch stretch in Gujarat. Authorities closed one side of the four-lane highway while specialists worked to transfer the highly combustible gas.

The tanker overturned after colliding with a trailer near Saraswani village in Vadodara district’s Padra area at around 1 am, prompting authorities to suspend traffic on the affected carriageway as a precaution.

Although no leakage has been detected so far, fire officials have been deployed at the site with two fire tenders as a precaution against any untoward incident during the removal operation. Officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the police closed one side of the expressway, with the tanker also blocked.