Eateries in ‘LPG soup’, strike off ‘chai’, snacks

Written by Aryan Matthews

More than a century after serving it to its customers for the first time, the famed Chandravilas has prepared its last cup of tea, at least for weeks to come.

The restaurant, which started as a tea shop in 1900 in old Ahmedabad, has sold up to 18,000 cups of ‘chai’ in a day. Now, as the entire city bears the brunt of an LPG crisis, Chandravilas has struck tea, along with some fried snacks, off its menu to save its last few gas cylinders.

With the crisis in Iran in its fourth week, the impact of liquefied petroleum gas or LPG shortage was visible on eateries on Gandhi Road and in Manekchowk—places that turn into hubs of street food every night.