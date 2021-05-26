Ahmedabad: LPG blast triggers fire in slum area, 25 shanties gutted

Firemen try to douse the flames raging through the shanties at Vejalpur slum in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

As many as 25 shanties were destroyed in a fire that broke out following an LPG cylinder blast in a slum area adjacent to Anandnagar road in Ahmedabad on Tuesday morning. No casualties or injuries were reported, police said.

According to police and fire safety department officials, the incident took place in an assortment of shanties located near Suryanagar Water Distribution Centre building adjacent to Anandnagar road in Vejalpur area.

Police said that the fire safety department received a call around 8 am about an LPG cylinder blast in one of the shanties.

“As per initial information, the fire first started in one of the shanties due to an LPG cylinder blast and spread to other shanties. In the impact, 7-8 LPG cylinders blasted in different shanties… Initially, the nearest fire station at Prahladnagar responded with one water tanker and a mini fire fighter. Later six more tankers were brought in,” said MP Mistri, deputy fire safety officer, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

“Since the personnel could reach there only by foot, we had to release the water hoses and then engage in fire fighting. The entire operation lasted for three hours and the fire was doused completely. There was no loss of life but property loss was reported,” Mistri added.