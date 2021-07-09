Loyalists of Mohan Delkar join BJP, son says they were ‘getting threats’

Mohan Delkar's son Abhinav Delkar claimed that his father’s loyalists were receiving threats from the administration and they joined BJP “to save their own skin” .(File photo)

Sevaral loyalists of the late independent MP of Dadra Nagar Haveli (DNH) Mohan Delkar joined BJP on Thursday evening.

DNH panchayat members from Dadra seat Bhanuben Shantubhai Patel, Dadra gram panchayat sarpanch Sumitra Patel, deputy sarpanch Kamlesh Desai, Kanvel gram panchayat sarpanch Maryuabhai Vilhat –who were loyalists of Delkar – and their supporters joined BJP at a program organized at the party’s district office, Atal Bhavan, in Silvassa.

Senior BJP leaders including former MP Natu Patel, party’s DNH president Dipesh Tandel, Silvassa Nagar Palika president Rakesh Chauhan attended the programme.

All the leaders who joined the BJP had fought the local body elections on JDU ticket last year with the support of Delkar.

Delkar’s son Abhinav Delkar claimed that his father’s loyalists were receiving threats from the administration and they joined BJP “to save their own skin” .

The former DNH MP had ended his life on February 22 by hanging himself to ceiling fan at Hotel Sea Green South in Marine Drive. He had left a 15-page suicide note in which he had allegedly written the names of DNH administrator Praful Patel, who is a BJP leader, and several other administrative officials from the Union Territory.

Mumbai Police had registered a case against Patel and eight others for allegedly abetting Delkar’s suicide.

Welcoming Delkar’s loyalists to BJP, Silvassa Nagar Palika president Rakesh Chauhan said, “They feel that with no leader, they have no political future and in BJP, they will get a proper place and respect. We will try to not let their hopes down.”

Dadra gram panchayat member Kamlesh Desai said, “We have good relationship with Mohan Delkar’s family members. Now we have only one option left to join BJP, as it is in power in the Centre and even our DNH administrator Praful Patel is a BJP leader.”

About his father’s loyalists joining BJP, Abhinav said, “We have come to know that the administrations had given notices to the sarpanches of around 20 gram panchayats who were loyal to our family. They bowed down to such threats and joined BJP to save their own skin. Even they are threatened to be grilled in criminal cases… I have full faith in them and once we enter into politics, they will definitely be with us.”

Abhinav said he and his mother are getting invitations from several parties including Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress, JDU and AAP to join them.

“We are also getting invitations from BJP through local leaders. We are not against the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah. My father had good relations with them… If we decide to join BJP, our first condition will be to remove the present administrator and transfer those officials accused in the case.”

Senior Congress leader of DNH Prabhu Tokiya said, “If Abhinav joins Congress, our party will become stronger. Delkar had close relations with Congress High Command and other top leaders.”