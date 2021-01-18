Ahmedabad: Low visibility due to fog leads to 3 deaths in road accident, vehicle pile-up

In the second incident, 18 cars collided on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara expressway. According to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials, the accident occurred around 8.15 am due to dense fog. (Source ANI)

Three people died and two others were injured after two cars collided on Khambaliya-Dwarka highway in Jam Khambaliya on Monday morning owing to low visibility due to fog, police said.

In the first incident, two cars collided on the Khambaliya-Dwarka Highway bear Sonaradi village in Jam Khambaliya area of Devbhoomi Dwarka on Monday around 7 am.

“Due to heavy fog and low visibility, two cars collided head on at high speed after which one car turned turtle. Three persons died and have been identified as Dinesh Rabari (30), Jagdish Rabari (28) — both residents of Ahmedabad, and Kavu Ben (31), a resident of Jam Khambaliya.

Two others were injured and were taken to hospital,” said an officer at Jam Khambaliya police station.

In the second incident, 18 cars collided on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara expressway. According to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials, the accident occurred around 8.15 am due to dense fog.

“It happened on the road stretch before Reliance petrol pump on the expressway coming from Ahmedabad side. As many as 18 cars were hit but no major injuries were reported. People with minor injuries were taken to a private hospital,” said NHAI official Himanshu Shah.