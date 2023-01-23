scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

Lost in translation? BJP MLA’s social media post terms Netaji Bose ‘aatankwadi’; he apologises

The MLA, Yogesh R Patel (Bapji), said the wrong words were posted on social media due to an error while translating from English to Gujarati.

Students pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 126th birth anniversary in Patna on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

A BJP MLA from Gujarat on Monday caused a flutter stating Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a member of an “aatankwadi” (terrorist) wing. He apologised while blaming the incorrect translation for the mistake.

The MLA, Yogesh R Patel (Bapji), said the wrong words were posted on social media due to an error while translating from English to Gujarati.

As a tribute to Bose on his birth anniversary, Patel shared a post in Gujarati on his Facebook page which said, “Bose was a member of aatankwadi pankh” (wing). He participated in the civil disobedience movement as a Congress leader, and was known for advocating socialist policies”.

After the Anand MLA was alerted by some people about the choice of words, he quickly deleted the post.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 23, 2023: Know about Fire Tragedy, Digital Crop Survey ...
UPSC Key- January 23, 2023: Know about Fire Tragedy, Digital Crop Survey ...
Congress’ religion dilemma turns a corner, all make way for ‘...
Congress’ religion dilemma turns a corner, all make way for ‘...
Vivek Katju writes: BBC documentary on PM Modi raises questions about int...
Vivek Katju writes: BBC documentary on PM Modi raises questions about int...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs

“I condemn BJP MLA Yogeshbhai for terming Subhash Chandra Bose a terrorist. It is not enough to delete the post. Even if it was posted by mistake, Patel must tender a public apology,” Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi said.

Patel issued a statement saying, “wrong words were posted due to an error in translation from English to Gujarati”.

More from Ahmedabad

“The person handling my account took an English text about Bose and put it on my page after doing an online translation. By mistake, a wrong word was chosen and got posted. I apologise for this mistake,” he said.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 23:30 IST
Next Story

Subhash Chandra Bose military school admission process begins

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close