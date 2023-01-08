scorecardresearch
Lord Ganesh example of organ tranplant: CM Patel

CM Patel said, “Our religion, our culture, if you see it from its first day, be it in architecture, science, medicine, all things have been considered therein. A prime example of it is Lord Ganesh…

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the state-of-the-art transplant unit of the privately run Marengo CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo)
Stating that Lord Ganesh is an example of organ transplant, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday inaugurated the state-of-the-art transplant unit of the privately run Marengo CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad.

CM Patel said, “Our religion, our culture, if you see it from its first day, be it in architecture, science, medicine, all things have been considered therein. A prime example of it is Lord Ganesh…

This (organ transplant) had happened with Ganeshji at that time… Today science and spirituality (adhyatmikta) both run parallel and there will be a stage when science will be completed and spirituality will continue.” ens

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 00:50 IST
