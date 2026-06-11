LoP writes to CM: ‘Not possible to believe shanties razed without SMC’s knowledge’

THE CONTROVERSY over the alleged “unauthorised” demolition of over 100 shanties in Surat’s Nasirnagar has reached the state capital of Gandhinagar as Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Tushar Chaudhary on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel demanding strict action against all those involved in wrongdoing and prompt action for alternative accommodation of those whose houses were razed.

Meanwhile, in a Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) coordination meeting, BJP MLA from Katargam, Veenu Moradiya, raised concerns over the “fairness” of the team formed by SMC commissioner M Nagarajan to look into the issue, pointing out that the civic officials facing allegations of “irregularities” and members of the team are colleagues.

He said that a secretariat-level official should probe the issue instead and strict criminal action should be taken against officials found guilty in the investigation.

Chaudhary wrote in his letter to the CM, “Recently, a large-scale demolition operation was carried out in the Nasirnagar area near Katargam in Surat. Local residents suspect that this was carried out by the Surat Municipal Corporation and the police for the benefit of a private builder. The administration suddenly deployed bulldozers without prior written notice during or before the demolition. More than 100 houses have been razed. Local residents were not even given enough time to shift their belongings. More than 100 families of the slum settlement are now living on the street, in the scorching heat. The Surat Municipal Corporation denies that any such demolition was carried out. Then the question arises: who carried out this mega demolition?”

The letter says, “On whose instructions were the municipal employees and police present during the demolition? It is not possible to believe that the demolition took place without the SMC’s knowledge.”

Chaudhary claimed in his letter, “Under the SMC’s Zero Slum Policy, a survey of the kacha-paka houses and residents in the Nasir Nagar slum should have been done first. Has it been done? No notice was given by the Central Zone of the SMC. As per the resolution of the Standing Committee under the SMC’s Zero Slum Policy, it was decided to remove the slums for the development works of the city and provide alternative houses to its residents. This has not been followed.”