Gujarat: Looking for body, 3.5 km stretch of Narmada canal dug up; more in pipeline

Narmada main canal passing through Vadodara. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

A 10-hour search by over 100 personnel from police, administration, fire and forensics, in the Narmada main canal passing through Vadodara, to recover the body of a migrant worker from Telangana who allegedly died in custody at the Fatehgunj police station, resulted in failure, with only a 3.5-km stretch of the canal being covered Tuesday.

The Gujarat CID, which is investigating the death of Babu Sheikh Nisar, 65, allegedly due to custodial torture in December 2019, suspects that his body was dumped in the canal by six accused policemen.

The CID, based on the mobile phone location of the accused on the day of the crime and the GPS location of the vehicle used to dispose the body, narrowed down on five spots in a 7-km stretch where the body was suspected to have been dumped.

The search team led by the Vadodara Fire and Emergency Services Department rummaged through piles of garbage in the canal a day after the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited closed the water supply to the main canal to allow it to drain. Two skeletal remains found in the afternoon turned out to be of animals.

The CID will now request for closure of water supply for the second phase of search operation, in due course, officials said.

Superintendent of Police, CID, Girish Pandya, said that although the search on Tuesday was unsuccessful, the department was working on a “specific input”. Speaking to The Indian Express, Pandya said, “We have technical inputs as well as human intelligence and it is specific. Tuesday’s search did not yield positive result but we will carry out another search soon.”

The six accused were “non-cooperative” during their seven-day remand with the CID, after they surrendered on September 2.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.