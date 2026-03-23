Long queues at Gujarat fuel pumps after payment issue creates shortage & panic

Long queues were witnessed at fuel stations across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Rajkot on Monday with some pumps turning away customers, leading to crowds and traffic jams.

One pump in the Shivranjani area of Ahmedabad put up a sign: ‘Petrol/ Diesel is on the way, will open once the tanker comes’.

The “panic” was apparently caused by sudden change effected by oil marketing companies (OMCs) leading to cash crunch among pump owners and dealers which in turn resulted in supply shortage at fuel pumps.

Other major cities of Gujarat faced a similar situation, but several fuel pumps in Rajkot experienced heavy rush due to “misinformation” in the fog of the West Asia war.

The state government, meanwhile, issued a statement urging people not to panic and stating that there is enough stock of petrol and diesel in the state.

Assuaging concerns on the availability of fuel, Rajkot Collector Om Prakash said, “This is an unnecessary panic. There was a payment issue of the dealers and there was panic messaging, which led to the situation. There are 386 petrol pumps in Rajkot and all have stocks. In fact, we are currently getting 5% more petrol and 10% more diesel than those two months ago.”

Petrol and diesel retailers also said that India has 70 days’ reserve of crude oil so there is no shortage as of now. The sudden change in the payment system led to the situation, they said.

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Sudden change in payment system

Speaking to The Indian Express on the reason for the dry outs at the pumps, Mehul Patel, president of the Federation of Gujarat Petroleum Dealers Associations (FGPDA) said, “The companies used to give credit to the dealers. For example, Indian Oil (IOCL) used to give five days credit while Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) used to give 2-3 days. But now, due to the war in West Asia, the three public sector companies (PSUs), including Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), last week changed their system to advance payment. Currently, they would dispatch petrol and diesel tankers only after the payment was reflected in their account.”

“However, it happened so suddenly that the dealers could not arrange the funds all of a sudden because we dealers also give monthly credit to our institutional customers. So the funds got stuck over the weekend, leading to retail outlets not receiving supply on time. This led to the dry outs at retail outlets,” said Vadodara-based Patel, describing the domino effect. Institutional customers are those who consume large amounts of fuel per day and need a regular supply including transporters, schools, government departments, manufacturing units and logistical firms.

Usually, a dealer orders two to three tankers a week depending on the demand. Some petrol pumps order 2-3 tankers per day as well. One tanker carries 20,000 litres (20 kilo litres) of fuel, both petrol and diesel (mix load). The oil marketing companies send only full loads. One tanker of fuel costs approximately Rs 20 lakh.

Petroleum Dealers Associations said that currently about 30-40% retail outlets (pumps) are facing the situation in Gujarat with the problem being exacerbated mainly on the highways and rural areas where logistics are much more difficult and tankers take more time to reach.

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Retail fuel dealers in Rajkot met officials of IOCL on Monday. A member of the delegation said, “We had a meeting with IOCL officers on March 23 morning to find out why the outlets went out of stock during the weekend. They said it was because of the payment issues and logistics of fuel reaching the pumps. We requested that this should be handled immediately otherwise, it causes panic as we saw today. They have assured that it will be taken care of, but they also said that the payment system cannot be changed back from advance to credit because they are incurring huge refining losses per litre.”

Speaking on the refining losses and the possibility of rising petrol and diesel prices if the conflict between the US-Israel and Iran are not resolved soon, a FGPDA postholder said, “Pre-war, the OMCs were getting crude oil at USD 60 a barrel which has now reached USD 118-120 a barrel. We are told that the OMCs are now facing a refining loss of about Rs 36-38 per litre. The Government of India has not increased the rates of petrol and diesel for the customers. But sooner or later, this will have to be passed down to the end user. For now, the companies are absorbing the losses and so they have formulated this advance payment policy for retail dealers so that the companies don’t face a liquidity problem.”

Govt calls messages on fuel shortage ‘rumours’

Describing the messages on social media regarding shortage of petrol and diesel as “rumours”, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi clarified that enough stock of fuel is available in Gujarat and there is no need to panic. He said that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is holding a review meeting on the issue every alternate day.

In an official statement, Sanghavi said, “Enough stock of petrol and diesel is available in the state and so people need not do hoarding or panic.”

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In the statement, Sanghavi also said that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has held a review meeting in the afternoon regarding fuel stock in the state.

“Continuous review is being taken to ensure that fuel is available at all the petrol pumps in the state. If there is any technical or other issue in the supply at any place, it will be immediately noted and resolved,” the Deputy CM said.

Quoting Sanghavi, the statement also stated that the administration has been alerted to take immediate steps on receiving any information related to fuel shortage or spreading rumours.

“The fuel system in the state is smooth and the administration has been keeping close eye on it,” it added.

(With inputs from Parimal Dabhi, and Aryan Matthews)

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Aryan Matthews is an intern at The Indian Express, Ahmedabad.