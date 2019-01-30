NCP wants to fight Lok Sabha polls in alliance with Congress: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that his party wants to fight the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in all the states in alliance with the Congress and other like-minded non-BJP parties with an aim to oust the BJP from power at the Centre. “We want to give an alternative government to people because the BJP government led by the current leader (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is unable to fulfil the aspirations of the people,” Pawar said without taking the name of Modi.

When asked if he wanted to remove Modi or would accept another BJP leader like Nitin Gadkari to replace him, Pawar said, “We don’t want to name anyone. We want to remove the BJP government.”

Stating that the “country is passing through a difficult political crisis”, he said, “We want to fight the general elections in all the states in collaboration with the Congress and other non-BJP parties.”

Asked about the possibility of alliance with Congress when the NCP had contested alone in the 2017 Assembly elections in Gujarat, Pawar said, “Even in 2014 Maharashtra polls, Congress and NCP had fought separately. But we have decided to fight the Lok Sabha elections together in Maharashtra. Out of the 48 seats, we have reached at consensus on 44. Similarly, we will decide about Gujarat also. What happened in the past will not come in the way of alliance in Lok Sabha elections,” said Pawar.

Stating that he is in regular touch with Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Pawar said that the decision of giving minimum income guarantee by Rahul was taken at a meeting in Delhi in his presence.