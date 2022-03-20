Lodges police complaint: Saiyed members allege idols placed inside Imamshah Bawa shrine to ‘give temple look’

The “Saiyed” members of the Imamshah Bawa Roza Trust, which is the custodian of the 14th century Sufi Shrine of Imamshah Bawa at Pirana village in Ahmedabad, lodged a police complaint against fellow trustees, for allegedly placing idols inside the shrine premises, in order to “change the religious nature of the shrine”.

The Sufi shrine, whose origin dates back to 600 years, belongs to Saint Imamshah Bawa, who is revered by both Hindu and Muslim followers of Pirana village where the former is known as “Sathpanthis” while the latter as “Shahdads”. The shrine has been under a bitter dispute between the two communities over its management. There are currently 11 trustees of the trust including eight Hindus and three Muslims (also known as Saiyeds).

The Saiyeds and fellow Muslim followers of Imamshah Bawa have accused their counterpart of “appropriating the shrine as a Hindu temple”.

The complaint addressed at Aslali police station in Ahmedabad rural on Friday stated that from March 1 to March 17, the shrine was closed for the public, and “using this as an opportunity”, the accused trustees allegedly “placed 10 idols in the premises” to “give it the look of a temple”.

The Saiyeds have alleged that using the permission of renovation of the shrine given by the district magistrate office of Ahmedabad in June last year, the accused trustees had installed the idols inside the shrine.

The complaint filed by Saiyed Nazir Hussain, one of the trustees, mentions all eight Hindu trustees as accused and alleges, “From March 1 to March 17, the dargah was closed for public and using that as an opportunity, the accused installed 10 idols inside the premises in order to malign the image of the dargah and give it a Hindu temple look. Such changes with the shrine premises may impact law and order and instigate the society.”

Speaking to The Sunday Express, PR Jadeja, police inspector of Aslali police station said, “The complaint was received at the PS in this matter. However, the trust is a charitable organisation and this matter concerns to the charity commissioner.”