Lockdown poorly implemented, govts lack foresight: Shankersinh Vaghela

Former chief minister of Gujarat Shankersinh Vaghela. (File) Former chief minister of Gujarat Shankersinh Vaghela. (File)

In an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former chief minister of Gujarat Shankersinh Vaghela attacked the Union and state governments, alleging poor implementation of lockdown, wastage of public resources in Namaste Trump event and lack of foresight in their battle against the spread of coronavirus.

In the letter, Vaghela alleged that the measures taken by the Union government in the wake of coronavirus pandemic have been slow and late knee-jerk reactions have been made without doing any kind of homework.

“The measures have been uniformly harsh, brutal… and totally devoid of even a modicum of compassion for the majority of the population whose lives were already precarious with the ill effects of other whimsical measures of the government such as note ban and goods and services tax (GST),” said Vaghela in the letter.

The former CM also alleged that instead of banning international travel in the country when the pandemic was announced, the state government went ahead and organised ‘Namaste Trump’ event in February end.

“In Ahmedabad, a Namaste Trump public event attended by around one lakh people, apart from wastage of public money, was nothing but a big event of pricing for the BJP whose return is zero in international relationship and nothing but a burden of crores of rupees on the people. Not only that, the delay in lockdown to overthrow the Congress government for formation of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is a blatant pattern of political mishap,” said Vaghela.

Furthermore, Vaghela has offered a nine-pointer suggestion list to the Prime Minister in the open letter in order for the country to prepare for the challenges on economic front once the pandemic is over and lockdown is lifted.

Some of the suggestions are “immediate stopping of collection in PM Care fund and transfer of the collected funds to the official fund under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act. All the accounts and expenditures may be allowed to be audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). The electricity and water bill of common people should be waived off for 2-3 months. MGNREGA scheme must be implemented in all districts of the country wherever people are willing to work. Farmers must be assisted in harvesting of their crops on the lines of Punjab.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd