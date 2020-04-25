Lockdown casts shadow on annual Jagannath Rathyatra

only three to four persons will participate in the first part of the event to be celebrated on April 26. (Photo by Javed Raja) only three to four persons will participate in the first part of the event to be celebrated on April 26. (Photo by Javed Raja)

The COVID-19 pandemic has cast its shadow over the annual Rathyatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad city, the 143rd edition of which was slated for June 23. The procession is a religious and cultural landmark of Ahmedabad every year with the participation of lakhs of people, including the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The Rathyatra celebration is done in three parts and first of it will be marked on Sunday on the occasion of Akha Trij when the authorities of Jagannath temple will worship the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, brother Balram and sister Subhadra. The temple authorities will also start repairing the three chariots to prepare them for the annual Rathyatra.

One of the trustees of the Jagannathji Mandir Trust, Mahendra Jha, said that the first part of the event, Chandan Yatra, will be celebrated

on April 26, which will be a low key affair with 3-4 persons participating in it. Generally, at least 200 people are part of the ceremony.

“Only three-four persons will be part of the function, including the pujari, due to the lockdown. General public will not be allowed,” said Jha. He added that the second part, Jal Yatra, is scheduled on June 3 and the main event, Rathyatra, is scheduled on June 23. Jha said, “There are two months left (before the yatra) so, how can we decide about it. First, let us see if the lockdown continues or not after May 3. We will do a meeting (of the trust) around May 15 to decide on the next step,” Jha said.

“If Lord Jagannath wants it, everything will be fine, otherwise it will be a low-profile affair,” added Jha.

Asked if the temple trust is considering cancelling the Rathyatra this year, Jha said, “No, no. The option of cancelling the yatra will not be there. It has never been cancelled. But a decision will be taken on how to minimise it after consulting the police commissioner and state government. The yatra is not being carried out only here. It is being carried out from a number of places in the country and the situation is similar in the entire country. So, all will have to take uniform decision as per the situation.”

“We can’t say anything about the Rathyatra at the moment as there are two months left. We hope that everything will be fine then… But we are also prepared to carry out a low profile Yatra if the situation does not improve,” he added.

