Lockdown 4.0: CM Vijay Rupani seeks suggestions from industry and trade bodies

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a meeting with industry associations and trade bodies and sought their suggestions and opinions regarding the measures to be taken while implementing lockdown 4.0.

“The meeting was held on Friday evening with various chambers, textile associations, diamond associations, retail and wholesale traders of eight municipal corporations. In the meeting held through a video conference, everyone’s suggestions were invited,” said Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to the CM, on Saturday. The official said several “good suggestions” were received during the meeting. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was also present in the meeting.

“Everyone spoke in one voice and was in agreement to bring back normalcy in the state,” he said, adding that all industry leaders were ready to assist the state government in opening the lockdown while ensuring that th e Covid-19 infections do not spread. “These suggestions will be used by the government in the coming days,” he added.

The official also said that Ahmedabad city saw a record Rs 8.5 crore of cashless transactions in a day on Friday, after it opened after a strict lockdown that had extended for a week. On Friday, the city saw 30,000 online orders of groceries, fruits and vegetables, officials said.

