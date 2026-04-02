Local body polls on April 26, results on April 28: Gujarat State Election Commission

Following the recommendations of the Jhaveri Commission, the Gujarat government increased the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation in local bodies from 10 per cent to 27 per cent.

THE GUJARAT State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the general elections to the urban local bodies and taluka panchayats to be held on April 26. The counting and results will be declared on April 28.

The elections will see a few firsts this time where nine new municipal corporations, seven new municipalities, and 17 new taluka panchayats announced by the state government last year will go to polls; The Other Backward Classes (OBC) seats will see a higher quota at 27% from the last 10% and all the elections to all the bodies will be held simultaneously.

“A total of 404 local bodies that also includes by-election on 13 seats of 11 nagarpalikas will vote on April 26. This makes a total of 10005 total seats. The entire process will conclude before April 30,” State Election Commissioner S Murali Krishna said adding that new EVMs had been purchased for the simultaneous elections including 52 Control Units (CUs) and nearly 60,000 Ballot Units (BU).