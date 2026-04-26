Local body polls in Gujarat | Vadodara city records 47% voting till 5 pm, highest 55% in Harni boat tragedy victims’ ward

On Sunday, Ward 11 and Ward 17 recorded the lowest voter turnout at 39.70% and 39.56%, respectively. (Express photos)

Voting for the Vadodara Municipal Corporation elections was held on Sunday across 74 seats — two out of the total 76 seats were declared uncontested in favour of the BJP.

A total of 258 candidates are in the fray for the civic body, which recorded a voter turnout of 47.01% until 5 pm.

Polling for the VMC began at 7 am on April 26 with Ward 15 — which is home to the victims of the January 2024 Harni Boat tragedy that killed 14 persons, including 12 students and two teachers– recording the highest turnout at 54.92% by 5 pm. Ward 15 has former BJP leader and corporator Ashish Joshi contesting as a Congress candidate this time, following his suspension from the BJP in May last year for “indiscipline”. The suspension had come days after mothers of two student victims of the Harni Boat Tragedy had interrupted Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at an event in Vadodara.