Local body polls: Gujarat HC seeks govt, SEC reply on counting dates

The respondents are expected to respond by February 8 and the matter has been scheduled for further hearing on February 9.

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the state government and the Gujarat State Election Commission (SEC) over petition moved by various elected members of Anand panchayat office challenging an SEC circular notifying the date of counting of votes for municipal corporation polls prior to the date notified for voting in district panchayat, taluka panchayat and municipalities.

Elections to six municipal corporations across the state are scheduled on February 21, while 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats will vote on February 28. The SEC circular states the counting of votes for the municipal corporations will be held on February 23, while for the other elected bodies will be held on March 2.

The petition has been moved by Natvarsinh Mahida, the president of Anand district panchayat, Govind Parmar, the president of Borsad taluka panchayat, and Jagdish Makwana, a member of gram panchayat in Anand, through their advocate Pankaj Champaneri.

“We are seeking specifically the quashing of counting of votes of municipal corporation elections prior to voting in district panchayats, taluka panchayats and municipalities as it may result in influencing and/or prejudicing the rural population in the state. Therefore, the plenary powers may be directed to be exercised so as to bring both dates of counting on the same date,” Champaneri said.