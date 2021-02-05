Local body polls: AAP’s Manish Sisodia to hold road shows in Ahmedabad today

New Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia will conduct two road shows in Ahmedabad on Saturday, ahead of the local body polls in Gujarat, the party’s state unit said on Friday.

In a press conference in Ahmedabad, AAP leaders of Gujarat said that 10 MLAs of the party from New Delhi including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Jha, Dilip Pandey and Saurabh Bhardwaj and Somnath Bharti along with Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh will visit Gujarat as star campaigners for the local body polls in the coming days.

“We will be organising two road shows in Ahmedabad led by Dy CM Manish Sisodia from 10 am on Saturday which he will initiate after taking blessings from Nagarvale Hanuman temple in Hatkeshwar area. The road show will constitute bike rallies by AAP volunteers and all norms of social distancing will be maintained,” said Bhemabhai Chaudhary, vice-president, AAP Gujarat.

“MP Sanjay Singh will also be arriving at the SVPI airport in Ahmedabad on Saturday morning after which he will head towards Surat by road. Later a road show and public meet will also be held in Surat by Sanjay Singh. Over 10 MLAs of AAP Delhi will be coming to Gujarat as star campaigners for the local body polls. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not be able to come due to the ongoing farmers’ agitation but he will address our workers via video conferencing,” Chaudhary added.

The AAP also announced its fifth list of candidates for the local body polls.

“For the elections of Maha Nagar Palika, the AAP Gujarat has already announced 90 % candidates and today we are announcing 107 candidates for the six municipalities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Junagadh,” said Chaudhary.