Local body poll in Chikhlod seat postponed as all candidates withdraw nominations

Elections to local self-government bodies, including 15 municipal corporations, will be held on April 26 for nearly 10,000 seats with counting of votes scheduled for April 28

In a rare development, the election to the Chikhlod seat under Fagvel Taluka Panchayat in Kheda district has been postponed after all four candidates withdrew their nomination papers voluntarily, officials said on Wednesday.

The four candidates — Bhavana Parmar of the BJP, Sonal Parmar of Congress, and independents Ela Sharma and Dhruma Sharma — withdrew their nominations.

While the candidates refused to speak, Election Officer K J Acharya said that the candidates did not “agree” to continue with their nominations despite being advised to follow the process of democracy.

Acharya said, “We tried to explain to them that election is a process of democracy but each of them were resolute about withdrawing voluntarily. We had to accept their request… The election in the seat will not proceed and so a fresh notification will eventually be issued by the competent authority.”