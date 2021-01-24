Local BJP leaders ‘clash’ in Naroda, no complaint filed

Three party observers are taking sense of party workers at a private community centre in Naroda area.(File)

Even as the BJP observers have started an exercise of reviewing aspirants for the upcoming elections to the local bodies, groups of two local party leaders allegedly clashed in Naroda area over tickets. No formal police complaint has been in this regard.

“There was a ruckus between two groups (of local BJP leaders) at the BJP camp in Naroda ward, ahead of the local body elections. However, no police complaint was lodged in the matter by any of the side, so no police action has been taken,” a police officer at Naroda police station said Sunday.

Three party observers are taking sense of party workers at a private community centre in Naroda area. Two of them, Ashok Bhavsar and Pankaj Chaudhary, said they were not aware about any such incident.

Party spokesperson Yamal Vyas said, “I do not have any personal information about any such incident. I came to know from media about it. If at all such an incident has happened then the matter will go to our disciplinary committee and action will be taken against responsible person(s).”