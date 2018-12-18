Loan waivers can only bring short-term relief to farmers, says Union Minister Gajendra Singh

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said that it is a proven fact that loan waiver can only bring short term relief to farmers, but it cannot be a foundation of complete change in farmers’ life.

Shekhawat added that BJP will launch an agitation against Congress if it did not implement the loan waiver promise made to farmers, within the next 10 days.

Shekhawat was in Gujarat to address a press conference regarding the recent judgment of Supreme Court in the Rafale deal in which the central government got a ‘clean chit’.

On Congress’s victory in the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and if the opposition party’s promise of loan waiver benefited it, Shekhawat said, “They (Congress) got power in Punjab and Karnataka by making similar false promises. I do not think that they will be able to take such a step because they made promise (of loan waiver) in Punjab and Karnataka. Even after passing of two years in Punjab and nearly 180 days in Karnataka, the farmers there are still waiting for a loan waiver. We have said that if they do not introduce a complete loan waiver in 10 days, then BJP will start a farmers’ agitation against them.”

On being asked if the central government is contemplating to introduce loan waiver for farmers in near future, Shekhawat said, “On a personal note, as a farmer, I would like to tell one thing that loan waiver can be a short- term solution, but cannot be a foundation of complete revival in farmer’s life. It is a proven fact.” He added the welfare of farmers can be achieved only through long-term decisions and policies brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.