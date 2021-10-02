LLB student rape case: Police reconstruct crime scene

A SIT of the Vadodara police that is probing the alleged rape case of a 24-year-old LLB student Friday reconstructed the crime scene at the apartment where the incident is said to have occurred as per the FIR filed on September 19. The team also took with them one of the two accused who was arrested from Junagadh Wednesday.

The accused, in police custody for three days, has been accused of assaulting and raping the student, along with a city-based chartered accountant, on the pretext of discussing a land deal. The police, according to the remand application, is investigating the links between the two accused and the victim, as well as the involvement of other accomplices in proposing a settlement to the victim following the rape.

The police is also probing the presence of a spy camera in the victim’s bedroom at the flat provided by her employer, a co-accused, as well as the means by which the accused allegedly got hold of the photographs of the victim filmed during the act.

The police, in its remand application, has also not ruled out the possibility of other people’s involvement in circulating the victim’s nude pictures on social media. The accused CA is on the run while the third accused–a hotelier–has been sent to judicial custody. The hotelier had allegedly helped the accused escape and was a meditator pushing the victim for a settlement.