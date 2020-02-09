LK Advani’s name deleted from voters’ list in Gujarat: EC officials

On Saturday, Advani cast his vote with daughter Pratibha Advani at the Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya in New Delhi. (Express photo: Anil Sharma) On Saturday, Advani cast his vote with daughter Pratibha Advani at the Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya in New Delhi. (Express photo: Anil Sharma)

Veteran BJP leader and former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, who voted in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, has ceased to be a voter in Gujarat, said Election Commission officials.

“I cannot say for sure exactly when he applied for deletion of his name from the voters’ list. But our updated records show he is no longer a voter in Ahmedabad,” Murali Krishna, Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat, told The Indian Express on Sunday.

Advani was a registered voter from Jamalpur-Khadia Assembly constituency, and the BJP’s old office at Pandit Dayal Bhavan in Khanpur locality of Ahmedabad was his address. Before the Delhi polls, the last time the 92-year-old politician had voted was during the Lok Sabha elections in May 2019, when he cast his vote at a school that falls under the Ahmedabad-West Lok Sabha constituency.

Advani had been a Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar constituency since 1998, till he was replaced in 2019 as candidate by BJP chief Amit Shah. He had won his first Lok Sabha elections from Gandhinagar in 1991.

On Saturday, Advani cast his vote with daughter Pratibha Advani at the Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya in New Delhi.

