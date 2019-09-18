Live emissions trading: Permits worth Rs 2.78 L traded in Surat

On the first day of live trading of credits as part of the world’s first Emissions Trading Scheme on particulate matter (ETS-PM) in Surat, about 88 industries traded Rs 2.78 lakh worth emission permits.

Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) put out a total of 55,993 permits to be sold on the trading platform for ETS-PM operated by the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange e-Markets Limited (NeML). “At the end of the day, 99% of the permits on offer were sold,” N M Tab-hani, member secretary of GPCB, told The Indian Express.

ETS-PM is a market where industries can buy and sell the ability to emit particulate matter by trading permits (in kilograms) under a cap that has been fixed by the GPCB. For the current month, the regulator has fixed 280 metric tonnes as the total mass of suspended particulate matter (SPM) emissions that 155 companies that mostly use coal as fuel are permitted to emit. While 80 per cent of the permits are distributed free to participating industries based on the emission sources, GPCB auctions the remaining 20 per cent of permits.

Textile firm Jay Bharat Dyeing and Printing made the first bid for 1,850 permits, while the maximum permits (5,800) during the day were sold to Siddhivinayak Knots and Prints, officials said. However of the total 155 participants in the live trading on Tuesday, only 88 of them actually traded credits. “It was the first day, so people would be waiting to know how it would roll out. I am sure the participation will be more tomorrow,” Tabhani said.

During the Uniform Price Auction held on Tuesday, when trading took place between 3 pm and 5 pm, GPCB fixed Rs 5 as the cost of one permit. In the continuous market between Wednesday to Monday (Sunday is a holiday), members will buy and sell permits based on the price fixed on Tuesday. During the rest of the week, trading will happen between 2 pm to 5 pm.