‘Literary works on phones to attract GenZ’: Kirit Doodhat to head Gujarati Sahitya Parishad

Former bureaucrat and short story writer Kirit Doodhat was elected the president of the Gujarati Sahitya Parishad, a prominent organisation to promote Gujarati literature.

Founded in 1905 by Ranjitram Mehta, a celebrated writer from Surat after whom the highest award in Gujarati writing Ranjitram Suvarna Chandrak is named, Gujarati Sahitya Parishad (GSP) was headed by Mahatma Gandhi in 1936.

Election officer for GSP and retired IAS officer P V Trivedi said that Doodhat received 824 votes and his challenger Dr Usha Upadhyay 562 votes. Upadhyay is former head of Gujarati Department of Gujarat Vidyapith.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Doodhat, 65, a native of Kalkot village of Amreli district in Saurashtra region, will be the 52nd President of GSP.