‘Literary works on phones to attract GenZ’: Kirit Doodhat to head Gujarati Sahitya Parishad

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- ahmedabad
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Former bureaucrat and short story writer Kirit Doodhat was elected the president of the Gujarati Sahitya Parishad, a prominent organisation to promote Gujarati literature.
Founded in 1905 by Ranjitram Mehta, a celebrated writer from Surat after whom the highest award in Gujarati writing Ranjitram Suvarna Chandrak is named, Gujarati Sahitya Parishad (GSP) was headed by Mahatma Gandhi in 1936.
Election officer for GSP and retired IAS officer P V Trivedi said that Doodhat received 824 votes and his challenger Dr Usha Upadhyay 562 votes. Upadhyay is former head of Gujarati Department of Gujarat Vidyapith.
Doodhat, 65, a native of Kalkot village of Amreli district in Saurashtra region, will be the 52nd President of GSP.
Apart from Mahatma Gandhi, some of the prominent names who held the post of president of GSP include Kanaiyalal Munshi, Kakasaheb Kalelkar, Jyotindra Dave, Umashankar Joshi, Varsha Adalaja and K K Shastri.
Doodhat took voluntary retirement from service in September 2013 when he was Resident Additional Collector of Ahmedabad district. One of his friends said that Doodhat had taken voluntary retirement from service to pursue his interest in literature. He is best known as a story writer apart from being a critic and translator. Doodhat is also the Editor of GSP’s official magazine, Parab.
Along with the post of President, the elections were also held for 49 other members of the Central Committee of the GSP. The new president will take charge on January 1, 2027, from the outgoing president Harshad Trivedi. Doodhat’s term will end in December 2029.
Speaking with The Indian Express on his priorities as the next President of GSP, Doodhat said, “GenZ is moving away from literature. So, it is our priority to make them read by making literary works mobile phone and tablet friendly. We also want to expand the scope of literature for youth and women. The current building of the parishad is a 50-year-old one and requires repair, so it is my priority to renovate it.”
The parishad building is situated close to Sabarmati Riverfront near the busy Ashram Road in Ahmedabad city.
“It is also my priority to bring an amicable solution to the issue of autonomy of (Gandhinagar-based) Gujarat Sahitya Academy. GSP has been boycotting the Academy and its programmes after the state government started appointing its president instead of holding its election for the past around 12-15 years. So, I would like to see that there is an amicable solution to the issue,” Doodhat added.