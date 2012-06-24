Liquor worth Rs 45 lakh seized in Surat

The state Director General of Police (vigilance) officials seized a truck loaded with 9600 bottles of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 45 lakh at Kadodara taluka in Surat district and arrested the truck driver and cleaner on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off,the police monitored National Highway 6 near Hotel Sahyog at Tatathaiya village in Kadodara taluka on early morning Saturday. When the officials stopped and inspected a suspicious truck,they found packed cartons of IMFL bottles.

The driver and the cleaner,identified as Mahendra Gurjar and Bharat Gurjar from Rajastan,were arrested by the police.

A complaint in this connection has been lodged with Kaodadra police station. During the interrogation,the due allegedly disclosed that they had transported the liquor from Gurgaon in Haryana and they were told to wait at Savli chokdi in Vadodara to get further information about the destination for the delivery.

The two also named one Raju Seth who allegedly loaded the truck with the liquor. Only a few days ago,the DG vigilance squad had intercepted a truck on NH 8 near Karan village in Palasana taluka in Surat and seized 1,197 cartons of liquor bottles worth Rs 28 lakh.

Police had arrested the truck driver and cleaner identified as Virendra Yadav and Ravi Yadav who were both from Uttar Pradesh.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App