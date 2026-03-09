Liquor worth over Rs 42 cr seized at checkposts along Rajasthan, MP borders in 2 years: Gujarat govt

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Liquor worth over Rs 42 crore was seized at checkposts along Gujarat’s borders with Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in the last two years, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi told the Assembly on Monday.
Replying to a starred question raised in the Assembly by Congress legislator Imran Khedawala, Sanghavi said that 1,018 persons were also arrested in connection with the seizures and 141 are absconding.
Khedawala had sought to know the worth and quantity of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer seized from checkposts on the borders of neighboring states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in the last two years as on January 25, 2026.
Sanghavi said that IMFL worth over Rs 38.89 crore and beer worth over Rs 3.33 crore was seized at the checkposts on the borders of the two states. The Deputy CM, who handles the Home portfolio, told the House that over 10.49 lakh liquor bottles and over 1.59 lakh beer bottles were seized at the checkposts on the borders of the two states.
Sale and consumption of liquor without permit is prohibited in Gujarat.
In reply to another starred question raised by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gopal Italia, Sanghavi said that in the past two years as on December 2025, a total of 32,465 cases were registered against persons who consumed liquor without permit in Ahmedabad (17,311) and Vadodara (15,154) districts.
Sanghavi also provided details of the action being taken on those providing liquor that include separate cases and declaring those repeatedly involved in prohibition activities as ‘listed bootleggers’ and conducting regular raids on them. He added that such persons who continue such illegal activity also face action like externment and detention under the provisions of the Prevention of Anti Social Activities Act.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram