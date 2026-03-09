Liquor worth over Rs 42 cr seized at checkposts along Rajasthan, MP borders in 2 years: Gujarat govt

Replying to a starred question raised in the Assembly by Congress legislator Imran Khedawala, Sanghavi said that 1,018 persons were also arrested in connection with the seizures and 141 are absconding. (File Photo)

Liquor worth over Rs 42 crore was seized at checkposts along Gujarat’s borders with Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in the last two years, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi told the Assembly on Monday.

Replying to a starred question raised in the Assembly by Congress legislator Imran Khedawala, Sanghavi said that 1,018 persons were also arrested in connection with the seizures and 141 are absconding.

Khedawala had sought to know the worth and quantity of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer seized from checkposts on the borders of neighboring states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in the last two years as on January 25, 2026.