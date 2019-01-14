Liquor racket busted: 911 bottles brought in cars in trailer truck seized, 12 held

The Vadodara Crime Branch on Sunday seized a trailer truck carrying three cars filled with 911 bottles of illegal liquor. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch raided a hall in Manjalpur from where a local bootlegger, Vijaysinh Rana, was arrested. The police also seized his car, full of liquor bottles. He was going to supply this liquor to customers across the city on Uttarayan.

The police also arrested his accomplices — Pramod Surve, Pravinsinh Tadvi, Rajubhai Tadvi, Hitesh Solanki, Vinay Sharma and Sanjay Wagh. “Upon investigation we found that the consignment was supplied from Haryana. The consignment reached Vadodara in three cars which were loaded inside a trailer truck,” said Jaydeepsinh Jadeja, DCP Crime Branch.

Rana told the police that he was in touch with one Dheeraj Kumar Sharma, a resident of Haryana, who was supplying him with the liquor. He reached Vadodara along with the trailer on Sunday morning and parked it near the Tarsali by-pass road.

The police then reached the spot and arrested Sharma, the driver of the trailer truck Jitendra Sharma and the cleaner of the trailer truck Sunil Kumar.

Police have also found that two of the three cars were delivered to Rana while the other one was delivered to another bootlegger Lacchiram Kushwaha.

Kushwaha, along with his accomplice Ashok Mali, have also been arrested.

The police have seized items worth Rs 32,09,145, including 911 bottles of illegal liquor worth Rs 3,18,945, the trailer truck, three cars, three two-wheelers, 11 mobile phones and Rs 51,200 in cash.

All the 12 accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Prohibition Act.