Ahmedabad Civil Hospital probe finds 257 fake receipts generated for liquor permits; staff accepted fees in cash

An internal investigation into the books of the liquor permit department at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital found that 257 receipts with fake bank transaction IDs were generated for fees staffers accepted in cash.

This internal probe is part of a joint investigation by Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and the Shahibaug police. The investigation began after nine fake receipts were uncovered between January and March 2026, where fees paid by applicants allegedly did not reach the hospital’s Rogi Kalyan Samiti (patient welfare committee) as intended but were diverted to personal accounts. This led to an FIR and the arrest of a senior clerk and two outsourced employees.

Hospital sources confirmed on Sunday that 257 such receipts had been found during an audit of the register and that the report had been forwarded to the Shahibaug police station. These receipts were generated between April 1, 2025, and March 21, 2026.

A M Ambaliya, inspector of the Shahibaug police station, said, “The hospital has submitted its internal committee report that says 257 fake receipts were found in the register. However, the police investigation, along with that of the prohibition and excise department and bank officials, remains underway. All three accused are currently in judicial custody.”

On March 21, the Shahibaug police arrested Senior Clerk Karshansinh Sonji Vaghela, Naveenchandra Mangal Dabhi, and Vasantkumar Nanji Ninama in the case. The FIR had been filed on the basis of a complaint by Dr Jayant Solanki, medical officer at the hospital.

The FIR stated that Karshansinh Sonji Vaghela’s job was to check the applications for liquor permits. Naveenchandra Mangal Dabhi is an outsourced employee whose job was to check if the user fee was paid and then issue the receipt. The job of Vasantkumar Nanji Ninama as an outsourced employee was to make the applicant sign the register.

Rs 25,000 for a new liquor permit

The hospital charges Rs 25,000 to issue a new liquor permit and Rs 20,000 to renew one. This amount is to be paid online, not in cash, and goes to the Rogi Kalyan Samiti.

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Gujarat has a strict prohibition law where liquor permits are issued by the prohibition department under “health permits” following due process from the civil hospital.

In the FIR, Dr Solanki stated, “Two days previously, it came to my attention that the liquor permit fee had been taken in cash from an applicant, but the receipt had the transaction ID of an online transfer of money. Further, this amount has not been deposited in the account of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti.”

Dr Solanki then informed Medical Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi, who checked the register and found nine liquor permit applications between January 1 and March 17 for which fees had not been deposited in the Rogi Kalyan Samiti’s account.

The applicants were contacted and their receipts were sought. When asked how they paid the fees, they allegedly said they had paid in cash and received receipts. Further investigation found that those working in the liquor permit office were keeping the cash for themselves, allegedly totaling Rs 1.8 lakh.

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The three men were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 316(4) (criminal breach of trust), 316(5) (criminal breach of trust by public servant), and 54 (abettor).

Describing how the racket came to light, Dr Rakesh Joshi earlier said, “Four months ago, the fees for liquor permits were set, and we set up the QR code. Applicants are advised to transfer the amount online for transparency, not just at the liquor permit office, but in other places at the hospital as well. When an applicant came forward and informed us that the fee had been taken in cash, we investigated and found that the amount had not been deposited in the account of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti, but the applicant still had a transaction ID on his receipt. Further investigation found that at least nine applicants had paid in cash since January. All four people working in the liquor permit office were asked about this, but did not accept that irregularities had taken place. We have formed a five-member committee to investigate further, and those found responsible will face disciplinary action.”