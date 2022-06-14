‘Liquor party’ busted, 8 arrested in Vadodara

Eight persons were arrested under the Prohibition Law in Vadodara on Monday for allegedly holding a liquor party at a farmhouse on the outskirts late Sunday.

The party was busted in a joint operation by personnel from Gorwa police station in Vadodara and the local crime branch (LCB) unit of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Vadodara city police. The team also seized four luxury cars and foreign liquor from the group of men, police said.

SM Varotariya, Assistant Com-missioner of Police, B Division, said that the LCB unit of DCP Zone 1 received information about a liquor party at a farmhouse in Dajina Kuva area Sunday night.

“Based on the tip-off, officials of Gorwa police station and the LCB of Zone 1 raided the party and caught the accused who belong to affluent families. Some of them are into real estate business and others are renowned businessmen. A probe is on to ascertain from where they sourced the liquor. They said that the farmhouse was owned by one Ankit Patel,” the ACP said.

The accused, identified as Ankit Patel, Bhaumik Patel, Parth Purohit, Jay Patel, Hemang Jani, Dhruvkumar Patel and Yashesh Rathwa, have been booked under sections of the Prohibition Act for illegal possession of foreign alcohol and laththa (spurious liquor containing methanol), criminal conspiracy and abetment.