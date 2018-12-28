Liquor available in Gujarat despite prohibition law, says Congress spokesperson Doshi

State Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi on Thursday claimed that liquor is available in the state despite a law to prohibit sale and consumption of liquor.

Citing figures of liquor seizure from various districts in the state in the last two years, Doshi claimed that liquor worth Rs 204 crore had been seized by the police and other agencies. This, he said, indicated that huge amounts of liquor were available in the state.

“The prohibition appears to be only on paper,” he said.

The Congress leader alleged that the entry of liquor when there was a tight surveillance was not possible without the connivance of the police and politicians.

“What is the Vijay Rupani government doing to prevent entry and sale of liquor,” he asked.