Lions in 10-km radius of affected areas isolated: Gujarat minister after deaths of cubs

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Amid deaths of lion cubs from suspected ‘Babesia’ infection, big cats residing within 10-km radius of affected areas in Gir Somnath and Amreli districts in Gujarat are being isolated to prevent any potential spread, state Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia said on Thursday.
Samples of lion cubs that were found dead from suspected infection have been sent to Gujarat Biotechnological Research Centre in Gandhinagar for examination and the results are awaited, he added.
Modhwadia also said that currently the affected lions are being treated as per the symptoms they show.
The minister had earlier said that the lion cubs have died of suspected infection caused by Babesia parasite in the Gir region.
In an official video statement, on Thursday, Modhwadia said that following the deaths, “…the forest department has swung into action and samples of the dead lions have been sent to Gujarat Biotechnological Research Centre in Gandhinagar.”
He added that the office of Prime Minister is also providing guidance in the matter.
“Currently, doctors of Junagadh Veterinary College, our frontline staff and other senior officers have collectively isolated lions in a 10-km area so that the possible virus infection does not spread elsewhere,” Modhwadia said. He also said that all possible preventive measures are being taken.
“I believe that with cooperation between officials of the Forest department and all others, we will certainly be able to come out of the possible danger.”
Following the deaths, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had conducted a high level meeting in Gandhinagar on Wednesday in which he was informed that death of four lion cubs have been reported from different locations in Gir landscape and around 17 lions from the affected areas have been isolated and are being closely monitored and cared for by the forest officials and veterinary teams.
In a statement, the forest department said none of the lions brought to the lion hospital at Sasan are affected from any kind of infection.
“However, the forest department has already made all advance plans to meet any emergency situation. Medical and logistical arrangements have been strengthened at the hospital. If any lion is found affected by Babesia, a fleet is ready to rescue it on an immediate basis,” it said.
For this, various types of cages, nets and necessary equipment have been kept ready, it said.
A ‘tranquiliser gun’ and its accurate dosage have been kept ready to render the lion unconscious and bring it to a safe place, the statement said. The latest equipment is available in the hospital’s advanced lab for reporting and diagnosis of the lion, it added.
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