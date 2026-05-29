Lions in 10-km radius of affected areas isolated: Gujarat minister after deaths of cubs

In a statement, the forest department said none of the lions brought to the lion hospital at Sasan are affected from any kind of infection.

Amid deaths of lion cubs from suspected ‘Babesia’ infection, big cats residing within 10-km radius of affected areas in Gir Somnath and Amreli districts in Gujarat are being isolated to prevent any potential spread, state Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia said on Thursday.

Samples of lion cubs that were found dead from suspected infection have been sent to Gujarat Biotechnological Research Centre in Gandhinagar for examination and the results are awaited, he added.

Modhwadia also said that currently the affected lions are being treated as per the symptoms they show.

The minister had earlier said that the lion cubs have died of suspected infection caused by Babesia parasite in the Gir region.