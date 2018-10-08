Lions are safe in Gir, no need to translocate them: CM Vijay Rupani

CM Vijay Rupani CM Vijay Rupani

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said that lions were safe in Gir forest and that there was no need to translocate them. “The work to conduct a survey and collect samples of bloods of lions is on in consultation with international experts after the reports of disease among lions living in Gir and adjoining areas. All reports (of blood) samples are negative and therefore there is no cause of worry. Arrangements are being made for quick diagnosis and treatment of lions should they contract any disease. Lions are safe in Gujarat and there is no need for their translocation,” an official release from state information quoted the CM as saying.

Rupani was addressing mediapersons in Bilkha in Junagadh district on Sunday.

The CM’s comment comes in the wake of lions experts suggesting that lions should be given a geographically separated home to insulate the big cat species against events like epidemic and natural calamities. In 2013, the Supreme Court had ordered translocation of some lions from Gir to Madhya Pradesh even as Gujarat government vehemently opposed such a move. ENS

