Lioness dies of old age at safari park in Junagadh

A CAPTIVE LIONESS of Gir Interpretation Zone, popularly known as Devaliya safari park near tourist hub Sasan in Junagadh district, died Tuesday due to old age and general weakness. With this, the number of lions in Devaliya Safari Park has come down to nine.

“The lioness was known as Bandi. She was around 16 to 17 years old. Prima facie, she die due to old age and general weakness. We shall conduct a post-mortem and then perform her last rites,” Dushyant Vasavada, chief conservator of forests (CCF) of Junagadh wildlife circle said.

The lioness died at around 2 pm. “This lioness was brought to the safari park from Sakkarbaug Zoo in Junagadh,” added the CCF.

A set of zoo-bred lions are kept in the safari park, which is spread over 411 hectares in Gir (west) forest division. Lions are released in the safari park so that tourists can watch the carnivores and after tourist visiting hours close, they are guided back to their cages within the park. Vasavada said that the lioness died in her cage.

Meanwhile, Gaurav and Gautam, the two male Asiatic lions, which had attacked two caretakers and a forester on November 29, continue to be in cages in Devaliya safari park. In the attack, Rashmi Keshwala, one the caretakers, was killed while Dinesh Kacha, another caretaker, and Meraman Bharda, a forester, were injured while trying to recover Keshwala’s body from the two lions. Forest officers said that Kacha and Bharda are recovering in hospital and their condition is out of danger. The two male lions were caged hours after the incident and forest officers had said that they had decided not to release the two carnivores in the park ever.

The CCF said that an inquiry into the incident is ongoing. “We are waiting for the two staff members to recover. We will record their statements before concluding the inquiry,” Vasavada said.

The safari park had remained closed to tourists for a few hours after the incident. But had reopened for safaris the next day. On Tuesday also, the park remained opened to tourists.