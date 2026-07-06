Lioness attack in Gujarat caught on camera; forest team searches for big cat

Gujarat forest officials said the animal entered a village along the natural movement corridor of lions and appealed to residents not to harass wildlife.

Written by: Parimal A Dabhi
2 min readAhmedabadJul 6, 2026 02:55 PM IST
GujaratThe Saurashtra region of Gujarat, the only surviving natural habitat of Asiatic lions, has been witnessing increased attacks by the big cats in recent months. (File Photo)
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The forest department has launched a hunt to catch a female lion after it injured a person in Garajiya village under Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the video of the attack, which is the latest in a series of such incidents, has gone viral. In the purported footage, the lioness can be seen sitting on top of the man amid screams from villagers in the periphery.

The injured person, identified as Kalubhai Gamara, a resident of Garajiya village, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, the Palitana Wildlife Range office released a statement: “On July 5, a prey was made by a wild lion in the Dharwala region of Sonpari village… the lion reached the revenue area of Garajiya village which is part of its permanent movement corridor.”

“After that, since it was a morning time (of July 6), the movement of villagers had started and they started screaming after sighting presence of a lion resulting in the lion trying to run away causing injury to one person,” the statement added.

In the statement, forest officials have appealed to people not to harass wild animals and to immediately contact them whenever their presence is sighted without first trying to drive away the animals themselves.

The Saurashtra region of Gujarat, the only surviving natural habitat of Asiatic lions, has been witnessing increased attacks by the big cats in recent months. The latest attack is the fifth such incident wherein a person was killed or injured by lions.

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Last month, while visiting the family of a five-year-old boy who was mauled to death by a lioness in the Amreli district, Gujarat Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia had stated that the government would take both long-term and short-term measures to prevent such incidents of man-animal conflict.

As per the Lion Population Estimation in 2025, there are 891 lions in Gujarat.

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Parimal A Dabhi
Parimal A Dabhi

Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region. Expertise & Authority Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues: Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani. Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters. Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis: State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys. Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More

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