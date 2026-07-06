Lioness attack in Gujarat caught on camera; forest team searches for big cat

The Saurashtra region of Gujarat, the only surviving natural habitat of Asiatic lions, has been witnessing increased attacks by the big cats in recent months. (File Photo)

The forest department has launched a hunt to catch a female lion after it injured a person in Garajiya village under Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the video of the attack, which is the latest in a series of such incidents, has gone viral. In the purported footage, the lioness can be seen sitting on top of the man amid screams from villagers in the periphery.

The injured person, identified as Kalubhai Gamara, a resident of Garajiya village, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, the Palitana Wildlife Range office released a statement: “On July 5, a prey was made by a wild lion in the Dharwala region of Sonpari village… the lion reached the revenue area of Garajiya village which is part of its permanent movement corridor.”