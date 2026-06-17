Lion kills restaurant worker in Gujarat’s Amreli

Modhwadia said, “To ensure that such an incident is not repeated in the future, necessary instructions have been given to increase the number of trackers in the entire area, as well as to intensify round-the-clock monitoring and patrolling.”

A LION mauled to death a 29-year-old man who worked at a restaurant in Gujarat’s Amreli district, forest department officials said on Tuesday. Prima facie, it is likely that the man, who hailed from Uttarakhand, was killed after he apparently encountered a pride of lions, officials said.

Later in the day, the forest department rescued two lions that likely belong to the same pride and efforts were on to rescue two cubs as well, officials said. “Scat analysis of the rescued lions will be done to confirm if they killed the man,” the official added. The department has also issued instructions to increase the number of trackers in the region and to intensify round-the-clock monitoring and patrolling there.