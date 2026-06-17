Lion kills restaurant worker in Gujarat’s Amreli

Modhwadia said, “To ensure that such an incident is not repeated in the future, necessary instructions have been given to increase the number of trackers in the entire area, as well as to intensify round-the-clock monitoring and patrolling.”
A LION mauled to death a 29-year-old man who worked at a restaurant in Gujarat’s Amreli district, forest department officials said on Tuesday. Prima facie, it is likely that the man, who hailed from Uttarakhand, was killed after he apparently encountered a pride of lions, officials said.
Later in the day, the forest department rescued two lions that likely belong to the same pride and efforts were on to rescue two cubs as well, officials said. “Scat analysis of the rescued lions will be done to confirm if they killed the man,” the official added. The department has also issued instructions to increase the number of trackers in the region and to intensify round-the-clock monitoring and patrolling there.
According to sources, a man was found killed by a wild animal in Kovaya village of Rajula tehsil around 6 am. A forest department official said the man, Prakash Chandra, was originally from Pithoragadh in Uttarakhand and had been working at a restaurant in Rajula.
A case of accidental death has been registered at Pipavav Marine Police Station. Police inspector of Pipavav Marine Police Station V K Rathod said that the incident happened around 1 am when Chandra was going home with a bag and encountered the pride of lions and attacked. “He was killed by the lions and there is CCTV footage (capturing the incident) from a distance,” Rathod said.
Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia in a statement said in a statement, “The news of a youth’s demise in a conflict with a (pride of) lion is deeply distressing. I pay my tributes to the youth who lost his life in this unfortunate incident and express my heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.”
Modhwadia said, “To ensure that such an incident is not repeated in the future, necessary instructions have been given to increase the number of trackers in the entire area, as well as to intensify round-the-clock monitoring and patrolling.”
“Under normal circumstances, Asiatic lions tend to avoid human conflict, but sometimes due to situational reasons, there is an unexpected change in their behavior, which results in such tragedies. All necessary preventive and effective measures will be taken to maintain a proper balance between the safety of human life and the conservation of wildlife,” he added.
Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region.
Expertise & Authority
Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues:
Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani.
Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters.
Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis:
State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys.
Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More