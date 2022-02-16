Lion found dead in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar, cause of death being ascertained

A lion was found dead in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district late on Tuesday evening with officers of the forest department saying efforts were on to ascertain the cause of the death of the big cat.

The lion, around five to 10 years of age, was found dead near the Gadhada Pir Dargah, around 70 feet away from the seacoast in the Gadhada village under the Mahuva range of Shetrunji wildlife division on Tuesday evening, Dushyant Vasavada, chief conservator of forests (CCF) of Junagadh wildlife circle said.

Vasavada said the matter came to light when a forest guard of Gujarda beat in Mota Khutvada-1 round in Mahuva range out on patrolling duty was told that the carcass of a lion was lying near the shrine. “He informed RFO, Mahuva (and) body was sent to Babarkot Animal Care Centre for post-mortem,” added the official.

Shetrunji wildlife division falls under the Junagadh wildlife circle.

“The carcass was found in a small creek along the coast. The post-mortem revealed internal injuries to the animal even though there were no signs of any outer injury. Viscera samples of the lion have been sent for forensic analysis to ascertain the cause of its death,” said Nisha Raj, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of the Shetrunji wildlife division.

Raj added that prima facie, the case was not that of an in-fight between male lions for territorial dominance.

Gir lions are the only population of wild lions in the world outside Africa. They range freely in the Gir forest and other protected areas spread across Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region. According to the Gujarat Government, the population of lions in the state was estimated to be 674 in 2020 and many of them have settled in revenue areas along the seacoast of Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts.