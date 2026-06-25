Lion cub’s carcass found with injuries in Junagadh, search on for suspect: Forest dept

“The post-mortem was completed at the Sakkarbaug Zoo by a panel of three veterinarians. The report has confirmed the severe physical injuries on the cub's body. Detailed information regarding the exact cause of death will be available based on the post-mortem report and other corroborating evidence,” the forest department statement added. (Representational)

THE CARCASS of a male lion cub was found near Junagadh city on Wednesday and primary inquiry suggested serious injuries on the body of the cub, indicating that it could have been killed by a person, the Forest Department said on Wednesday. A suspect has been identified in the matter and efforts are being made to trace him, a statement issued by the department said.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Akshay Joshi said in the statement that the cub is estimated to be 7-8 months old. The carcass was found in the Rabari Nes area, which falls under the Dungar (South) Range of the Junagadh Forest Department.