Lion cub’s carcass found with injuries in Junagadh, search on for suspect: Forest dept

Suspected case of poaching, says Gujarat Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia

Written by: Parimal A Dabhi
2 min readAhmedabadJun 25, 2026 02:14 AM IST
Lion cub's carcass found, Lion cub's carcass found with injuries in Junagadh, Junagadh, Rabari Nes area, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairs“The post-mortem was completed at the Sakkarbaug Zoo by a panel of three veterinarians. The report has confirmed the severe physical injuries on the cub's body. Detailed information regarding the exact cause of death will be available based on the post-mortem report and other corroborating evidence,” the forest department statement added. (Representational)
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THE CARCASS of a male lion cub was found near Junagadh city on Wednesday and primary inquiry suggested serious injuries on the body of the cub, indicating that it could have been killed by a person, the Forest Department said on Wednesday. A suspect has been identified in the matter and efforts are being made to trace him, a statement issued by the department said.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Akshay Joshi said in the statement that the cub is estimated to be 7-8 months old. The carcass was found in the Rabari Nes area, which falls under the Dungar (South) Range of the Junagadh Forest Department.

“Preliminary inspection indicates that the lion cub suffered severe injuries to its hind legs and forehead. Important evidence has been collected from the crime scene and other related locations, based on which further investigation is progressing,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said it is a suspected case of poaching.

“An FIR has been registered in the case and the process is on to trace and nab the suspect. Motive behind the killing could be known after catching the suspect,” Modhwadia said.

“The post-mortem was completed at the Sakkarbaug Zoo by a panel of three veterinarians. The report has confirmed the severe physical injuries on the cub’s body. Detailed information regarding the exact cause of death will be available based on the post-mortem report and other corroborating evidence,” the forest department statement added.

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Parimal A Dabhi
Parimal A Dabhi

Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region. Expertise & Authority Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues: Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani. Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters. Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis: State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys. Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More

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