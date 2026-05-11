Murder accused shot in leg by police during escape attempt in Gujarat’s Surat

Rahul Kumar Jogi shot in leg by Surat police while he tried to flee from police clutches in Surat. Jogi is involved in murder of a teenager boy in Surat on Sunday, over a minor scuffle. (Express Photo)

A man wanted on charges of killing a minor boy in a road rage incident was shot in the leg by police on Monday after he allegedly attacked a constable with a knife in a bid to escape in Gujarat’s Surat city, officers said.

Following the murder in the Limbayat area on Sunday, the accused, identified as Rahul Kumar Jogi, was hiding, prompting police to launch a search operation, they said. The police traced the accused to Ambedkarnagar in the Limbayat area early on Monday.

When the security personnel attempted to apprehend him, the accused allegedly attacked constable Mukesh Bagul with a knife, Limbayat police inspector D D Chauhan said. The inspector said he then fired two rounds in self-defence using his service revolver, one of which struck Jogi’s right leg.