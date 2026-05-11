Murder accused shot in leg by police during escape attempt in Gujarat’s Surat

Rahul Kumar Jogi shot in leg by Surat police while he tried to flee from police clutches in Surat. Jogi is involved in murder of a teenager boy in Surat on Sunday, over a minor scuffle. (Express Photo)
A man wanted on charges of killing a minor boy in a road rage incident was shot in the leg by police on Monday after he allegedly attacked a constable with a knife in a bid to escape in Gujarat’s Surat city, officers said.
Following the murder in the Limbayat area on Sunday, the accused, identified as Rahul Kumar Jogi, was hiding, prompting police to launch a search operation, they said. The police traced the accused to Ambedkarnagar in the Limbayat area early on Monday.
When the security personnel attempted to apprehend him, the accused allegedly attacked constable Mukesh Bagul with a knife, Limbayat police inspector D D Chauhan said. The inspector said he then fired two rounds in self-defence using his service revolver, one of which struck Jogi’s right leg.
The accused, a history-sheeter, and injured constable are undergoing treatment in different hospitals, where their condition is reported to be stable.
Limbayat police registered two FIRs against Jogi – one in connection with the Sunday’s murder and second for the alleged attack on the constable on Monday.
Murder case & search
The first complaint was lodged against Jogi by one Ganesh Pardeshi (26), a resident of Godadara and native of Dhuliya district in Maharashtra. According to the FIR, the 17-year-boy, nephew of the complainant, working in a mobile shop at Limbayat, had left the shop on a bike to collect money from another shop on Sunday night with his friend Gopal Rathi. Their bike hit another bike ridden by Jogi coming in the opposite direction, leading to a verbal altercation. Jogi stabbed the teenager on his chest and right hand and fled the scene. The teenager was taken to a nearby hospital and shifted to SMIMER hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Limbayat police on Sunday booked Jogi under BNS Sections 103(1) (murder), 118 (1) (Voluntarily causing hurt by using a dangerous weapon), 296 (b) (obscene act or words performed at a public place).
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Police teams conducted a search at Ambedkarnagar at Limbayat on Monday early morning.
Limbayat police inspector D D Chaudhan in his FIR said, “Different teams reached the spot and carried out a secret search operation. Jogi spotted a cop, Mukesh Ravindrabhai, and stabbed him using a knife. I fired one round in the air, warning him, but he continued trying to attack cops, and in the second round, I fired on his right leg. He fell down on the ground and we overpowered him.”
In the second case, police booked him under BNS Section 109 (1) (attempt to murder), 132 (assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant to deter them from performing their duties), 296(b) (obscene act performed in or near public places).
Surat Additional Commissioner of Police (Sector 1) Balram Meena said, “The accused Rahul Kumar Jogi has a total of 17 offences, including robbery, prohibition, physical assault with grievous injury, theft, etc., and is a history-sheeter. Earlier, he was taken into custody under the PASA (Gujarat Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act).”
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He said he will be formally arrested once he gets discharged from the hospital.
“The victim is the youngest son of a single woman who sells vegetables. She got separated from her husband a few years ago in Maharashtra, and was staying in Surat with her two sons,” Meena added.
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More