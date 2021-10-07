Lightning strike kills one student, critically injures another in Adalaj

A student of Manekba PTC College in Adalaj was killed on the spot while another was critically injured after a lightning strike Wednesday evening. The injured has been admitted to a hospital in Gandhinagar.

Namrataben Thakor and Artiben Jadeja, both 18-year-old and first-year students of the college, were residents of the nearby Khodiyar village and used to take an autorickshaw to the college.

They took shelter under a tree when it suddenly started raining around 5 pm. “They were waiting under a tree outside their college when the lightning struck. Namrataben died on the spot, while Artiben has been admitted to the ICU in Gandhinagar Civil hospital,” Gandhinagar Collector Kuldeep Arya said.

As the southwest monsoon commenced its withdrawal from Gujarat Wednesday, some parts witnessed rainfall in the evening. Kaprada in Valsad saw a maximum rainfall at 34 mm, followed by Una in Gir Somnath and Waghai in Dang with 26 mm each, Subir in Dang at 24 mm and Pardi in Valsad at 20 mm.

Manorama Mohanty, Ahmedabad regional director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), said, “The withdrawal from Rajasthan and parts of Gujarat, including Bhuj commenced today. In the next three to four days, Gujarat will witness a complete withdrawal of the monsoon.”

“As opposed to the normal date of September 17, the withdrawal of southwest monsoon has commenced today in view of the establishment of an anti-cyclonic circulation in the lower tropospheric levels over western parts of northwest India and substantial reduction in moisture content and rainfall,” IMD bulletin issued Wednesday stated.

On the thunder and lightning and rainfall witnessed Wednesday, Mohanty said, “Lightning and dry thunder was expected but not rainfall. It is due to the local condition of moisture but not any system.”