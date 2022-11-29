Let Gandhi family contest Gujarat polls to see aukat of Gujaratis: Irani

Lashing out at the Congress, Union Minister Smriti Irani Tuesday challenged the Gandhi family to contest from Gujarat to get a taste of the aukat of the state’s people. She also hit out against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for “humiliating” Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother.

“We speak respectfully but what have they said about Narendrabhai (PM Modi)? Madhusudan Mistry said Modi ko aukat bata denge. If you want to see the aukat of a Gujarati in Gujarat, then ask the Gandhi family to contest in every assembly constituency and see how many Gujaratis will respect and listen to them. They will get to know who has how much aukat. But they don’t come here despite being called repeatedly,” she said in Jodhpur while campaigning for BJP’s Amit Thakar in the Vejalpur Assembly constituency.

Irani also alleged that associates of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal—whom she referred to as “Revdiwal”—have humiliated Modi’s 100-year-old mother, temples and women. “Revdiwal’s man (Gopal) Italia used such bad words for temples, women and the Swaminarayan sect. They have humiliated the sect, women, temples and all those people visiting temples. Will you vote for them who cannot respect women?” she asked the voters, mainly women, attending the sabha.

Yet again targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for walking with Medha Patkar—the leading face of Narmada Bachao Andolan—during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, she said, “They call it Bharat Jodo Yatra but what kind of people he is walking with? In Kerala, he put his hand on the shoulder of a man who cut cows and put the pictures on the internet. He carried out the Yatra with Medha Patkar—the one who stopped Gujarat’s people from getting Narmada water. Sonia Gandhi knew that Gujaratis get knee problems, kidney stones and elephantiasis if they use salt water, but still she did not relent. She punished Gujaratis for years. Her son is walking with Medha Patkar,” she alleged in her speech.