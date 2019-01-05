Lessons on good touch, bad touch by police to anganwadi workers

The Vadodara police on Friday conducted a workshop on ‘Good touch and bad touch’ for anganwadi workers from across the city to train them in order to help young children distinguish between a good and bad touch.

The police also came up with 10 unique ‘samajh sparsh ki’ cards that carry information and QR codes for videos on the same subject. A set of 10-cards each was given to all anganwdai workers to use as tools to educate the children.

The QR codes can be scanned on the mobile phones which will play videos linked with to the card. The information and videos on the cards include explaining the students what categorizes as bad touch, what amounts to molestation, what kind of conversations amount to indecency, the importance of saying no, raising an alarm in such situations, dealing with such situations, informing elders or police about such incidents and also that you (children) are not to be blamed for such incidents.

The workers were sensitized and trained to educate children as young as three-years-old about the subject.

“We want this initiative to reach out to as many children as possible, to help create a safer environment for them. By training anganwadi workers, we are creating trainers who can help young children understand the concept. Not only children, they will also get in touch with parents of these children and educate them on the subject. At present we have made these cards available to only anganwadi workers but eventually, we will distribute them among children as well,” said Anupamsinh Ghalaut, Commissioner of Police.

The ‘samajh sparsh ki’ initiative, which was started in July 2018 across schools in Vadodara by the police department, has so far held sessions with 5,489 students across 40 schools in Vadodara.

Similar campaigns were also launched in Surat and Narmada district.