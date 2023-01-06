Leopard run over by heavy vehicle on Gujarat’s national highway

A leopard was allegedly run over by an unidentified heavy vehicle on the National Highway 27 near Garida village in Wankaner taluka of Morbi district, Gujarat, late on Thursday night. The incident took place near the under-construction Hirasar airport just hours after the forest department rescued another leopard from Gadhiya Vidi on the outskirts of Wankaner earlier in the day.

“A male leopard was prima facie run over by an unidentified heavy vehicle on National Highway 27 near Garida village around 9 pm Thursday. The residents in the area informed our staff about the incident. Officers rushed to the spot but the big cat died on the spot,” Chirag Amin, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Morbi territorial forest division told The Indian Express on Friday. The animal was aged around three to five years, the officer said.

Garida is one of the villages being relocated to make space for the under-construction Hirasar airport, around 20 km east of Rajkot city. The new airport will be able to handle both domestic and international flights and is expected to be partly operational in a few months.

The area where the big cat was killed falls in the Wankaner range of Morbi division. “Leopards being killed on this stretch of the National Highway is extremely rare. It is the first such incident in recent history,” the DCF said. A post-mortem is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the death of the carnivore. “We are analysing the footage recorded by CCTV surveillance cameras in the area to identify the vehicle involved in the incident,” Amin added.

Leopards started being sighted in Mandav Vidi, a reserved forest in Thank and Chotila talukas abutting Wankaner in Surendranagar district, around 10 years ago. The felines were later sighted in Rampara Wildlife Sanctuary in Wankaner. Forest officers say the population of leopards has been increasing gradually in the area. In December 2018, a leopard had strayed into the building of the court of judicial magistrate (first class) in Chotila town but was rescued by the forest officers.

The NH 27 stretch where the incident took place connects Rajkot city with the National Highway 47 which leads to Ahmedabad.

The death of the big cat on the busy highway came just hours after the forest department rescued another male leopard from Gadhiya, a grassland on the outskirts of Wankaner town, early on Thursday. “There were complaints from people in the area that the leopard had killed a number of livestock. Therefore, we had set up trap cages in that area and managed to cage the leopard,” Amin said, adding the aerial distance between the two places is around 25 kilometres.