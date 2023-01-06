scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Leopard run over by heavy vehicle on Gujarat’s national highway

The incident took place near the under-construction Hirasar airport happened just hours after the forest department rescued another leopard from Gadhiya Vidi on the outskirts of Wankaner

The area where the big cat was killed falls in the Wankaner range of Morbi division. (Representational/ File)

A leopard was allegedly run over by an unidentified heavy vehicle on the National Highway 27 near Garida village in Wankaner taluka of Morbi district, Gujarat, late on Thursday night. The incident took place near the under-construction Hirasar airport just hours after the forest department rescued another leopard from Gadhiya Vidi on the outskirts of Wankaner earlier in the day.

“A male leopard was prima facie run over by an unidentified heavy vehicle on National Highway 27 near Garida village around 9 pm Thursday. The residents in the area informed our staff about the incident. Officers rushed to the spot but the big cat died on the spot,” Chirag Amin, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Morbi territorial forest division told The Indian Express on Friday. The animal was aged around three to five years, the officer said.

Garida is one of the villages being relocated to make space for the under-construction Hirasar airport, around 20 km east of Rajkot city. The new airport will be able to handle both domestic and international flights and is expected to be partly operational in a few months.

The area where the big cat was killed falls in the Wankaner range of Morbi division. “Leopards being killed on this stretch of the National Highway is extremely rare. It is the first such incident in recent history,” the DCF said. A post-mortem is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the death of the carnivore. “We are analysing the footage recorded by CCTV surveillance cameras in the area to identify the vehicle involved in the incident,” Amin added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
UGC norms for foreign universities: Earlier bids stalled, why this one mo...
UGC norms for foreign universities: Earlier bids stalled, why this one mo...

Leopards started being sighted in Mandav Vidi, a reserved forest in Thank and Chotila talukas abutting Wankaner in Surendranagar district, around 10 years ago. The felines were later sighted in Rampara Wildlife Sanctuary in Wankaner. Forest officers say the population of leopards has been increasing gradually in the area. In December 2018, a leopard had strayed into the building of the court of judicial magistrate (first class) in Chotila town but was rescued by the forest officers.

The NH 27 stretch where the incident took place connects Rajkot city with the National Highway 47 which leads to Ahmedabad.

More from Ahmedabad

The death of the big cat on the busy highway came just hours after the forest department rescued another male leopard from Gadhiya, a grassland on the outskirts of Wankaner town, early on Thursday. “There were complaints from people in the area that the leopard had killed a number of livestock. Therefore, we had set up trap cages in that area and managed to cage the leopard,” Amin said, adding the aerial distance between the two places is around 25 kilometres.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 11:53 IST
Next Story

UP govt to monthly honour meritorious students of Classes 1 to 3

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close