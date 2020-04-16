Leopard caught from government college in Gandhinagar

Forest officials tranquilized and caged a male leopard which had reached Government Ayurvedic College in Kolavada area of Gandhinagar. Forest officials tranquilized and caged a male leopard which had reached Government Ayurvedic College in Kolavada area of Gandhinagar.

A leopard entered the premises of a Government Ayurvedic College in Gandhinagar on Thursday morning, after which it was nabbed and caged by forest officials.

Forest department officials said that the wild animal lost its way while roaming near Sabarmati river and travelled at least 10 kilometre west through unkempt farmlands and villages which were deserted because of the nationwide lockdown.

According to forest officials, the male leopard, which is believed to be aged between three and a half and four years old, was found loitering on the campus of the college in Kolavada area of Gandhinagar.

The leopard was spotted by a few staff of the college who raised an alarm after which a panic situation was created in the area. Images captured by the local residents showed the leopard wandering on the toilet premises and vacant classrooms of the college campus.

After a few hours, a team of forest department officials and veterinary doctor arrived at the campus. Meanwhile, the campus was sealed to ensure that the animal stays in captivity inside the premises.

“The wild animal was tranquilised and then caged by our team on Thursday afternoon. As of now, we have brought the leopard to Gir Foundation zoo and kept him there. The Gujarat chief wildlife warden will take a decision as when to release the animal,” said S M Damor, deputy conservator of forests, Gandhinagar circle.

Experts said that it is highly unlikely for the leopard to have ventured out to Kolavada area of Gandhinagar due to minimal presence of forests in the area.

“Leopards usually venture in the green area near Sabarmati river which flows through Gandhinagar and three months ago, we had captured two more leopards in the same belt using cages. However, I believe due to prevalent lockdown, the villagers are inside their houses and farmlands are left unguarded. Therefore, the leopard must have travelled from Sabarmati river belt to Kolavada through farmlands and villages,” said Damor.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd