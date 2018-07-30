Leopard attacks couple, snatches their 4-year-old kid

The incident took place on the Raipur road in Pavijetpur. (Representational Image) The incident took place on the Raipur road in Pavijetpur. (Representational Image)

In the last two days, two cases of attacks by leopards were reported from Pavijetpur tehsil of Chhota Udepur district.

On Saturday night, two youths were attacked by a leopard near Bhanpur village while they were returning from work. “Both of them sustained minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital on Sunday,” RFO of Pavijetpur, IS Pathan, said.

In another incident on Friday, a four-year-old child was snatched by a female leopard as she attacked a couple who were travelling on a motorbike. The incident took place on the Raipur road in Pavijetpur. “We raised an alarm and people gathered around and the female leopard fled, leaving my child there,” said Vikram Rathwa.

While Rathwa’s wife sustained injuries on her arms, the child sustained injuries on his feet and back. According to forest officials, the female leopard was crossing the road with her cubs when she attacked the family.

